Tiger Woods struggles in PGA season finale

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Tiger Woods struggled to a one-over par 71 in Sunday's final round of the PGA BMW Championship, looking to improve shotmaking and reduce mistakes before next month's US Open. The 15-time major winner and reigning Masters champion finished 72 holes at Olympia Fields in suburban Chicago on 11-over 291, the first time since the 2010...
 Tiger Woods has an extra week off to prepare for next month's US Open after failing to qualify for next week's PGA Tour season finale in Atlanta.

