Tiger Woods struggles in PGA season finale
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Tiger Woods struggled to a one-over par 71 in Sunday's final round of the PGA BMW Championship, looking to improve shotmaking and reduce mistakes before next month's US Open. The 15-time major winner and reigning Masters champion finished 72 holes at Olympia Fields in suburban Chicago on 11-over 291, the first time since the 2010...
