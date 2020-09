Root hails England's mental strength after 'brilliant chase' at Old Trafford



Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes partner up to propel England to an unlikely three-wicket win over Pakistan. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:11 Published on August 8, 2020

England showed skill and mental strength in win over Pakistan, says Root



England’s Joe Root says his side showed skill and mental strength to clench avictory over Pakistan in the raisethebat first Test at Emirates Old Traffordby three wickets. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published on August 8, 2020