England set to take knee before Iceland and Denmark games Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Mason Greenwood expects England’s players to take a knee ahead of their Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark and hopes Premier League clubs will continue the protest against racial injustice and police brutality next season. Wednesday marks 100 days since George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis – an event that sparked […] 👓 View full article

