England set to take knee before Iceland and Denmark games
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Mason Greenwood expects England’s players to take a knee ahead of their Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark and hopes Premier League clubs will continue the protest against racial injustice and police brutality next season. Wednesday marks 100 days since George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis – an event that sparked […]
