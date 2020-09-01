Global  
 

England set to take knee before Iceland and Denmark games

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Mason Greenwood expects England’s players to take a knee ahead of their Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark and hopes Premier League clubs will continue the protest against racial injustice and police brutality next season. Wednesday marks 100 days since George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis – an event that sparked […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Kane: Taking a knee important for nation

Kane: Taking a knee important for nation 00:44

 England captain Harry Kane explains why the team will continue to take a knee before the upcoming Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark as a continued show of support for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

