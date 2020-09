You Might Like

Related news from verified sources US Open 2020: Karolina Pliskova & Angelique Kerber into second round Top seed Karolina Pliskova and former champion Angelique Kerber advance to the second round on day one of the US Open

BBC Sport 3 days ago



US Open 2020: Karolina Pliskova is beaten by Caroline Garcia in second round Top seed Karolina Pliskova is knocked out of the US Open in the second round with a heavy defeat by France's Caroline Garcia.

BBC Sport 1 day ago



Top seed Karolina Pliskova knocked out by Caroline Garcia at U.S. Open NEW YORK — Top seed Karolina Pliskova suffered a shock 6-1 7-6(2) loss to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday to blow...

WorldNews 1 day ago





Tweets about this