Donny van de Beek choosing to wear No.34 for Manchester United left Abdelhak Nouri crying ‘tears of joy’

Friday, 4 September 2020 () Abdelhak Nouri cried ‘tears of joy’ as he discovered Manchester United’s new signing Donny van de Beek would wear the No.34 shirt at Old Trafford. Van de Beek, who became the Red Devils’ first summer signing earlier this week, opted for the shirt number as a tribute to his former Ajax teammate, who tragically went […]
