Chris Broussard praises his Clippers after their win over the Nuggets in Gm 1, LA 'outclassed' Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Chris Broussard joins the show to talk about the Los Angeles Clippers winning semifinals game 1 over the Denver Nuggets in the Orlando bubble. Broussard feels the Clippers easily 'outclassed' the Nuggets and are just a better team as a whole.
