You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mike Tyson To Fight Roy Jones Jr. In Carson



Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time in 14 years. The 54-year-old boxing legend announced Thursday that he will fight a fellow former heavyweight champion,.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:29 Published on July 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources When is Mike Tyson returning? Iron Mike set to face Roy Jones Jr later this year Mike Tyson is set to make his dramatic return to the ring later this year in a special clash with Roy Jones Jr. Some 15 years on since retiring, β€˜Iron Mike’...

talkSPORT 1 week ago





Tweets about this