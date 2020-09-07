Global  
 

Jos Buttler serves up T20I series win for England against Australia

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Opener Jos Buttler advanced down the wicket and smashed a huge six to give England an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the Twenty20 series with a six-wicket win over Australia on Sunday. Buttler hit an undefeated 77 off 54 balls in the second T20 with eight fours and two sixes, including the winning runs off Adam Zampa.

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia 00:40

 England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a six-wicket victory in thesecond Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl. The wicketkeeper had...

