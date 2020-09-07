Global  
 

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's Icelandic girls speak out after England fiasco

Monday, 7 September 2020
Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's Icelandic girls speak out after England fiascoPhil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s Icelandic girls – model Nadia Sif Lindal Gunnarsdottir, 20, and 19-year-old Lara Clausen – have spoken out after sneaking into England’s hotel, saying they ‘did not know’ the pair played for Manchester United and Manchester City
News video: Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach

Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach 04:41

 VIDEO SHOWS: ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH SOUTHGATE SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER DROPPING PHIL FODEN AND MASON GREENWOOD / B-ROLL OF ENGLAND TRAINING AND GREENWOOD AND FODEN TRAINING SHOWS: BURTON ON

