Abdoulaye Doucoure: Everton confirm third signing in four days as midfielder arrives from Watford
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Everton have signed Abdoulaye Doucoure to complete their third transfer of the summer, the Premier League club have confirmed. Doucoure, the midfielder, joins the Toffees from Watford, leaving Vicarage Road following the Hornets’ relegation from the top-flight. He moves to Goodison Park having played 141 games for Watford, scoring 17 goals, and establishing himself as […]