Abdoulaye Doucoure: Everton confirm third signing in four days as midfielder arrives from Watford

talkSPORT Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Everton have signed Abdoulaye Doucoure to complete their third transfer of the summer, the Premier League club have confirmed. Doucoure, the midfielder, joins the Toffees from Watford, leaving Vicarage Road following the Hornets’ relegation from the top-flight. He moves to Goodison Park having played 141 games for Watford, scoring 17 goals, and establishing himself as […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Everton confirm Doucoure signing

Everton confirm Doucoure signing 01:42

 Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor has the latest as Everton confirm their third signing in four days, as Abdoulaye Doucoure joins from Watford.

