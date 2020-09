You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Who is Arsenal target Houssem Aouar?



Arsenal have also been linked with promising midfielder Houssem Auoar in recent days, but what could he bring to the table? French football expert Jonathan Johnson reveals all. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:26 Published on August 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Arsenal morning headlines as Edu receives Houssem Aouar transfer boost All the very latest Arsenal news, views and transfer rumours from football.london as Alexandre Lacazette, Houssem Aouar and Matteo Guendouzi dominate this...

Football.london 6 days ago



Arsenal morning headlines as Gunners close in on Runar Alex Runarsson transfer All the very latest Arsenal news, views and transfer rumours from football.london as Runar Alex Runarsson, Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey dominate this...

Football.london 2 days ago



Arsenal morning headlines as Gunners open David Raya transfer talks All the very latest Arsenal news, views and transfer rumours from football.london as Francis Cagigao, David Raya and Alexandre Lacazette dominate this morning's...

Football.london 5 days ago





Tweets about this