Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson is the only great QB in the league whose team won’t ‘let him cook’ | THE HERD

FOX Sports Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson is the only great QB in the league whose team won’t ‘let him cook’ | THE HERDColin Cowherd's favorite quarterback Russell Wilson is facing an uphill battle when it comes to the coaching from the Seattle Seahawks. Colin explains why Wilson is the only great quarterback in the league whose coaches won't let him cook, forcing him to make miraculous comebacks, effectively taking the win away from him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson is the only great QB in the league whose team won't 'let him cook' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson is the only great QB in the league whose team won't 'let him cook' | THE HERD 03:48

 Colin Cowherd's favorite quarterback Russell Wilson is facing an uphill battle when it comes to the coaching from the Seattle Seahawks. Colin explains why Wilson is the only great quarterback in the league whose coaches won't let him cook, forcing him to make miraculous comebacks, effectively taking...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd believes the rest of the NFL should be frightened, because the Kansas City Chiefs are just scratching the surface of a real dynasty. On the day of their first game of the season, hear..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:27Published
Colin Cowherd: Eagles have the edge over Cowboys to win the NFC East | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Eagles have the edge over Cowboys to win the NFC East | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd predicts that it will be a very disappointing year in the state of Texas, as the Philadelphia Eagles have the edge over the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why Colin's Eagles-Cowboys comparison..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published
3-Word Game: Colin Cowherd plays the 3-word game for NFC Week 1 | THE HERD [Video]

3-Word Game: Colin Cowherd plays the 3-word game for NFC Week 1 | THE HERD

Yesterday, Colin Cowherd played the 3-word game for the AFC. On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd finishes up with the NFC, & sums up each team's season in only 3 words each.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:59Published

Tweets about this