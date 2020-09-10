Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Game 2: Islanders vs. Lightning

Newsday Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The Islanders faced the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Lightning dominate Islanders in Game 1 win in ECF

Lightning dominate Islanders in Game 1 win in ECF 00:23

 Lightning dominate Islanders in Game 1 win in ECF

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

[GamePlay] Taonga: Island Farm (Browser Game) [Video]

[GamePlay] Taonga: Island Farm (Browser Game)

Play just 1 minute to find out why everyone loves this farm game. Taonga: The Island Farm. CLAIM REWARDS! Nice work, islanders ! We bet you can always find a way out of any difficulties. Adventures..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 22:53Published
Game 5: Lightning fall to Islanders in 2OT [Video]

Game 5: Lightning fall to Islanders in 2OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning could not finish off the New York Islanders in five games in the Eastern Conference Final. Story: https://wfts.tv/3c4WzTa

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:36Published
Jordan Eberle comes through in 2OT to help Islanders force Game 6 [Video]

Jordan Eberle comes through in 2OT to help Islanders force Game 6

Jordan Eberle buries a feed from Anders Lee on the rush in double overtime, helping the Islanders live another day in the Eastern Conference Final with a 2-1 win

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Islanders, Lightning mix it up as New York pulls out gutsy 5-3 victory in Game 3

 Scrum breaks out, leading to five misconduct penalties, after Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov slashes New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBC.caCBS 2ESPNFOX Sports

Islanders stunned by Lightning in Game 2 as Nikita Kucherov scores in waning seconds

 The game appeared to be headed to overtime until Nikita Kucherov buried a feed from Ryan McDonagh to stun the Islanders.
Newsday Also reported by •CBS 2ESPN

Game 4: Islanders vs. Lightning

 See the scenes as the Isles look to even the Eastern Conference finals in Game 4 against the Lightning.
Newsday Also reported by •ESPN

Tweets about this

mikeybox

Rocinante Thermopylae RT @MollieeWalkerr: ‘ISLE HAVE ANOTHER’: #Isles Game 5 spread in today’s @nypost Isles survive 2OT to keep season alive ➡️https://t.co/1t… 3 minutes ago

GPeranero

Bliss RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our UPDATED @NYDNSports back page: Yankees, starting to get healthy, pound Blue Jays for sixth straight win; Mets playo… 6 minutes ago

TBTimes_Sports

Sports by Tampa Bay Times The Islanders killed the double minor, and the Lightning squandered their best chance to put the series away. Here… https://t.co/hYHMl3Io3Z 7 minutes ago

MollieeWalkerr

Mollie Walker ‘ISLE HAVE ANOTHER’: #Isles Game 5 spread in today’s @nypost Isles survive 2OT to keep season alive ➡️… https://t.co/ZoBRl3ir1C 8 minutes ago

genadamedia

genadamedia NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals: Islanders vs. Lightning | Game 5 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NBC Sports https://t.co/GtgnZzQRDy 9 minutes ago

NYDNSports

NY Daily News Sports ICYMI: Jordan Eberle scored on a two-on-one break 12:30 into the second overtime and the Islanders avoided eliminat… https://t.co/NMgLi8NDhq 11 minutes ago

BaerWisdom

Brandon Baer The Lightning/Islanders series going to a Game 6 is another W for the Stars. Additional days to rest. https://t.co/fD7yY25Tob 14 minutes ago

num1broncofan18

AJ Truitt RT @NHLdotcom: Jordan Eberle scored at 12:30 of the second overtime, and the Islanders avoided elimination with a 2-1 victory against the L… 21 minutes ago