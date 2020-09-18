Global  
 

Tampa Bay Lightning defeat New York Islanders in Game 6 to advance to Stanley Cup Final

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat the New York Islanders in six games, will face the Dallas Stars in their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2015.
 Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat the New York Islanders in six games, will face the Dallas Stars in their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2015.
