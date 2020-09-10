Gary Neville admits he wanted Chelsea’s signings at Manchester United as Blues splash the cash on SEVEN new players with more to follow

Global  
 

Chelsea have made the exact signings Manchester United should have completed this summer, a jealous Gary Neville believes. The Old Trafford legend has been disappointed by his former club’s transfer business so far, with Donny van de Beek the only arrival. Netherlands international Van de Beek arrived from Ajax last week in a deal worth […]
