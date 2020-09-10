James Rodriguez targeting silverware at Everton

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barry pleased to see Everton strengthen midfield



Former Everton midfielder praises manager Carlo Ancelotti for signing Allanand Doucoure to address a lack of steel in the Toffees midfield. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 1 day ago Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing



Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:18 Published 1 week ago James: We can achieve big things at Everton



James Rodriguez is confident everything is in place for Everton to achieve 'big things' together following his summer move from Real Madrid. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources James Rodriguez targets silverware and believes Everton ‘mean business’ New signing James Rodriguez believes Everton “mean business” and is confident they can end their long wait for a trophy.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago





Tweets about this