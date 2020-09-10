Global  
 

James Rodriguez targeting silverware at Everton

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 10 September 2020
James Rodriguez says he was attracted to Everton by their ambition to win trophies and is aiming to help end the club’s long wait for silverware. The 29-year-old completed a surprise switch to Goodison Park on Monday for a reported fee of  £20million (€22.4m) after falling out of favour at Real Madrid. He has won […]
 James Rodriguez tells Everton TV he wants to win trophies at the club and says he "can't wait to perform".

James Rodriguez targets silverware and believes Everton ‘mean business’

 New signing James Rodriguez believes Everton “mean business” and is confident they can end their long wait for a trophy.
