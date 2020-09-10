|
James Rodriguez targeting silverware at Everton
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
James Rodriguez says he was attracted to Everton by their ambition to win trophies and is aiming to help end the club’s long wait for silverware. The 29-year-old completed a surprise switch to Goodison Park on Monday for a reported fee of £20million (€22.4m) after falling out of favour at Real Madrid. He has won […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this