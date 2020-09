Tottenham confirm injury blow and Giovani Lo Celso's status ahead of Everton Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Giovani Lo Celso was absent for all four of Tottenham's pre-season games ahead of their opening match of the Premier League campaign against Everton Giovani Lo Celso was absent for all four of Tottenham's pre-season games ahead of their opening match of the Premier League campaign against Everton 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this