Todd Fuhrman can’t see the Miami Dolphins competing against New England Patriots | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Todd Fuhrman can’t see the Miami Dolphins competing against New England Patriots | FOX BET LIVEThe Miami Dolphins have been a thorn in Bill Belichick's side for many years now, and with the challenge of working with a new quarterback in Cam Newton, Cousin Sal and Clay Travis are thinking the Dolphins may come away with a win against the New England Patriots. But Todd Fuhrman isn't so sure. Hear why he believes Patriots have been written off too soon, and why he can't see the Dolphins competing from start to finish.
