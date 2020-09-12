Global  
 

Dean Henderson won’t replace David De Gea as Manchester United goalkeeper – Gary Neville (Video)

Saturday, 12 September 2020
Dean Henderson had a great 2019/20 season on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United. Now he’s back at his parent club, but despite his brilliant performances and obvious quality, former United defender Gary Neville doesn’t think the 23-year-old will be given the place between the posts at Old Trafford ahead of the club’s long-serving […]
 Gary Neville is confident David de Gea will start the season as Manchester United’s No 1 goalkeeper over Dean Henderson.

