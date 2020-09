'What a time to be alive' - Aston Villa fans go nuts at Man United win Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Aston Villa news: Dean Smith's side have beaten Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils in a pre-season friendly match between the two sides ahead of their season-openers. Aston Villa news: Dean Smith's side have beaten Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils in a pre-season friendly match between the two sides ahead of their season-openers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk



Welcome back to another edition of Transfer Talk, the show where we bring you all the best news and gossip doing the rounds in the world of Football. Our headline story is all about Chelsea, and the.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 09:42 Published 3 weeks ago Football rumours from the media



Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this