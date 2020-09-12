Kevin De Bruyne explains why he ‘doesn’t care’ Lionel Messi snubbed Man City to stay at Barcelona

Global  
 

Manchester City fans may still be hurting at Lionel Messi’s decision to stay at Barcelona, but Kevin De Bruyne says he isn’t. Messi was heavily linked with a move away from Barca, a club he’s been with since he was 13, following their disastrous finish to the 2019/20. They suffered a humiliating Champions League exit, […]
