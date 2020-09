Inter and Juventus put off by Marcelo’s wages Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Inter Milan and Juventus have both expressed interest in signing Marcelo from Real Madrid, but they see the wages he earns playing for the Spanish giants as a big obstacle, according to AS. The 32-year-old left-back was previously keen on staying at the Santiago Bernabeu, but this time around he has apparently been willing to […] 👓 View full article

