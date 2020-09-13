|
Jermaine Jenas suggests Tottenham Hotspur and Everton for Wilfried Zaha
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Jermaine Jenas believes that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur or Everton. The former Tottenham midfielder has raved about Zaha, and believes that Spurs would take him. The BT Sport pundit has also claimed that the former Manchester United winger would improve a team like Everton. Jenas told […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this