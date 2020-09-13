Global  
 

Tuscan Grand Prix chaos as Verstappen spins out inside first lap and apparent Sainz injury in four-car crash leads to red flag

talkSPORT Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
There was huge drama at the start of Sunday’s Tuscan Grand Prix as the red flag was shown at Mugello after a four-car crash. Max Verstappen had earlier spun out on the fourth corner to DNF inside the first lap, and as soon as the safety car left there was even further drama. Sainz, Magnussen, […]
