Tuscan Grand Prix chaos as Verstappen spins out inside first lap and apparent Sainz injury in four-car crash leads to red flag
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () There was huge drama at the start of Sunday’s Tuscan Grand Prix as the red flag was shown at Mugello after a four-car crash. Max Verstappen had earlier spun out on the fourth corner to DNF inside the first lap, and as soon as the safety car left there was even further drama. Sainz, Magnussen, […]
This car's driver drove speedily on the cross path and ignored the red light on their way. Suddenly, they crashed into a car coming from the other side, which later crashed into a couple of other cars..