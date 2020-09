Ian Wright raves about summer Chelsea FC signing Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Ian Wright believes that Chelsea FC have found themselves a guaranteed source of goals in the shape of Timo Werner. The Germany international completed his big-money move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig back in June and the forward could make his Premier League debut for the Blues when they travel to Brighton on Monday […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ian Wright identifies the signing Man United need this summer Ian Wright has urged Manchester United to sign Kalidou Koulibaly to bolster their defence if the Red Devils want to challenge for the Premier League title this...

The Sport Review 2 days ago





Tweets about this