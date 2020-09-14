Man Utd target Sancho is staying at Borussia Dortmund, Favre reaffirms
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Lucien Favre is looking forward to Jadon Sancho continuing his development at Borussia Dortmund as he reaffirmed the Manchester United target is going nowhere. Sancho has been linked with a move to United throughout the transfer window, which is open for three more weeks, after another impressive campaign last time out. Dortmund sporting director Michael […]
Manchester United are exploring alternatives in case they cannot land their big summer target Jadon Sancho - but the Good Morning Transfers panel think they should just do whatever it takes to sign the..