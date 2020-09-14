Man Utd target Sancho is staying at Borussia Dortmund, Favre reaffirms Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Lucien Favre is looking forward to Jadon Sancho continuing his development at Borussia Dortmund as he reaffirmed the Manchester United target is going nowhere. Sancho has been linked with a move to United throughout the transfer window, which is open for three more weeks, after another impressive campaign last time out. Dortmund sporting director Michael […] 👓 View full article

