Man Utd target Sancho is staying at Borussia Dortmund, Favre reaffirms

SoccerNews.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Lucien Favre is looking forward to Jadon Sancho continuing his development at Borussia Dortmund as he reaffirmed the Manchester United target is going nowhere. Sancho has been linked with a move to United throughout the transfer window, which is open for three more weeks, after another impressive campaign last time out. Dortmund sporting director Michael […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Man Utd fans frustrated over Sancho saga'

'Man Utd fans frustrated over Sancho saga' 01:24

 Manchester United's pursuit for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has been frustrating for fans, according to Flex from The United Stand.

