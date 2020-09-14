Skip Bayless: I would be surprised if the Clippers beat the Nuggets in Game 7 | UNDISPUTED Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The Denver Nuggets have now won 2 straight against the Los Angeles Clippers to force a Game 7 after trailing 3-1 in the series. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 58, but LA got just 9 points from their other 3 starters. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe look ahead to Game 7. Skip explains isn't confident in his Clippers


