Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: I would be surprised if the Clippers beat the Nuggets in Game 7 | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: I would be surprised if the Clippers beat the Nuggets in Game 7 | UNDISPUTEDThe Denver Nuggets have now won 2 straight against the Los Angeles Clippers to force a Game 7 after trailing 3-1 in the series. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 58, but LA got just 9 points from their other 3 starters. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe look ahead to Game 7. Skip explains isn't confident in his Clippers
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard reacts to Clippers Gm 4 win vs Nuggets for a 3-1 series lead | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard reacts to Clippers Gm 4 win vs Nuggets for a 3-1 series lead | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets to take 3-1 series lead in the semifinals of the NBA playoffs. Broussard is unsurprised the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:50Published
Skip Bayless breaks down why LeBron & the Lakers should be seriously concerned about the Clippers | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless breaks down why LeBron & the Lakers should be seriously concerned about the Clippers | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Clippers have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets thanks in part to Kawhi Leonard's game-high 30 points. It’s the 6th time Kawhi has scored 30 or more already..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:19Published
Skip Bayless weighs in on Jokic's response to Pat Beverly over 'flailing' allegations | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless weighs in on Jokic's response to Pat Beverly over 'flailing' allegations | UNDISPUTED

Patrick Beverley thinks that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic needs to toughen up. Beverley said Jokic 'presents the same thing that Luka presents. A lot of flailing, puts a lot of pressure on the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Nuggets were looking to get revenge in Gm2, Kawhi played horrible | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Nuggets were looking to get revenge in Gm2, Kawhi played horrible | UNDISPUTED The Denver Nuggets jumped ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers early on Saturday and never looked back. Jamal Murray had a game-high 27 points as the Nuggets led...
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless breaks down why LeBron & the Lakers should be seriously concerned about the Clippers | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless breaks down why LeBron & the Lakers should be seriously concerned about the Clippers | UNDISPUTED The Los Angeles Clippers have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets thanks in part to Kawhi Leonard's game-high 30 points. It’s the 6th...
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless weighs in on Jokic’s response to Pat Beverly over ‘flailing’ allegations | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless weighs in on Jokic’s response to Pat Beverly over ‘flailing’ allegations | UNDISPUTED Patrick Beverley thinks that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic needs to toughen up. Beverley said Jokic 'presents the same thing that Luka presents. A lot of...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this