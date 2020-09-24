Shannon Sharpe: Lakers need to put out Nuggets' fire before it turns into a blaze in GM 4 | UNDISPUTED Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t believe LeBron James is getting his fair share of free throws with only 10 attempts in their 3 games against the Nuggets. Frank Vogel told reporters 'we’re dealing with the fouls through the proper channels with the league. I think he’s gone to the basket very aggressively, and I’ll just leave it at that.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Game 4 of Western Conference Finals, and what adjustments the Lakers will need to make to overcome the Denver Nuggets. The Los Angeles Lakers don’t believe LeBron James is getting his fair share of free throws with only 10 attempts in their 3 games against the Nuggets. Frank Vogel told reporters 'we’re dealing with the fouls through the proper channels with the league. I think he’s gone to the basket very aggressively, and I’ll just leave it at that.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Game 4 of Western Conference Finals, and what adjustments the Lakers will need to make to overcome the Denver Nuggets. 👓 View full article

