ENG vs AUS: Despite head knock, Aussie Steve Smith set to return for decider Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Steve Smith will bat in the nets on Tuesday and is "definitely tracking in the right direction" to play in the deciding one-day cricket international against England, Australia coach Justin Langer said. Australia's star batsman, missed the first two matches of the ODI series after getting hit on the head from a throwdown by a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root



Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this