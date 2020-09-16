Global  
 

Yankees clobber Blue Jays in opener of key divisional series, climb to 2nd in AL East

CBC.ca Wednesday, 16 September 2020
The New York Yankees rocketed past the Toronto Blue Jays into second place in the AL East with a 20-6 blowout Tuesday night that extended their winning streak to six.
