Arsenal keeper Martinez in emotional farewell ahead of reported Villa move Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez farewelled the Gunners in an emotional video ahead of his reported transfer to fellow Premier League club Aston Villa. Despite helping Arsenal to FA Cup and Community Shield glory in the absence of injured starter Bernd Leno, Martinez is expected to join Villa in a £20million deal. Martinez joined Arsenal from […]