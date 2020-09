Tennessee Titans' kicking nightmare follows them into 2020: Is Stephen Gostkowski really the answer? Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Stephen Gostkowski began his Titans career as the fifth-most-accurate kicker of all time. After one game, he's now No. 9 on that list.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sachin Sahota RT @politicalHEDGE: Tennessee Titans' kicking nightmare follows them into 2020: Is Stephen Gostkowski really the answer? https://t.co/qCAZF… 9 minutes ago The Political HEDGE Tennessee Titans' kicking nightmare follows them into 2020: Is Stephen Gostkowski really the answer? https://t.co/qCAZFfJagX 10 minutes ago Juan Tejera A kicking nightmare for the Tennessee Titans! Stephen Gostkowski is 0-3 on FGs tonight, with one attempt being bloc… https://t.co/NUI28R4hpJ 1 day ago