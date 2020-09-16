Global  
 

Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham: Man United target set to join Spurs where he will be fans’ favourite but is a ‘bit of a simpleton’

talkSPORT Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon is set to snub Manchester United and complete a move to Tottenham. Reguilon was voted the best left-back in LaLiga last season following a superb loan spell at Sevilla but appears to have little future at Real. Los Blancos are looking to sell to drum up funds and it is […]
