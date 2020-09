Kyle Higashioka launches three home runs as Yankees throttle Blue Jays, 13-2 Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The New York Yankees dominated the Toronto Blue Jays, 13-2 Wednesday. Kyle Higashioka bombed three homers into the stands to lead the charge for the Yankees. The team hit seven total home runs and notched their seventh straight win.