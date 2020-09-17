Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Europa League tie for free – kick-off time, TV channel and team news

talkSPORT Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Tottenham are in Europa League action tonight with a trip to Bulgaria to face Lokomotiv Plovdiv. Spurs kick off their European campaign in the second qualifying round of the Europa League and face a tricky test. Jose Mourinho’s men were poor in their Premier League opener, losing 1-0 at home to Everton and catching much […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return

Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return 00:36

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attemptsto re-sign Gareth Bale. The PA news agency understands the Real Madridwinger’s representatives are working on a deal to take Bale back to Spurs. Butahead of his side’s Europa League second-round qualifying clash with...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’ [Video]

Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’

Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Founder of Youth League calls ban on Baltimore youth sports unfair, hopes city reconsider [Video]

Founder of Youth League calls ban on Baltimore youth sports unfair, hopes city reconsider

This time of year, we would normally see youth league sports taking place on fields in Baltimore. But, due to the pandemic, they sit empty and it remains unclear if local youth leagues will be able to..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:36Published
Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton [Video]

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton

Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this