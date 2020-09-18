Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Buck to become newest member of Pro Football Hall of Fame

FOX Sports Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Longtime FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck received news that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Buck got word at halftime of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday Night Football. Joe and Jack Buck become the first father and son to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The seven-time Emmy winner has been with FOX since 1994.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Player of the Week: St. Joe's Kevin May [Video]

Player of the Week: St. Joe's Kevin May

St. Joseph Catholic School Bruin Kevin May is our player of the week. He led the Bruins to a 26-7 win over St. Andrews last Friday night by producing 140 yards of total offense to go along with two..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:39Published
Week 2 high school football highlights [Video]

Week 2 high school football highlights

Week 2 high school football highlights

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 04:50Published
Country Music Hall of Fame reopens with COVID-19 guidelines in place [Video]

Country Music Hall of Fame reopens with COVID-19 guidelines in place

The museum had the go-ahead from the city of Nashville to reopen in July but intentionally decided to hold off until the city’s transmission rate and new case rate was under control. They now believe..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:27Published

Tweets about this