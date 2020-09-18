|
Joe Buck to become newest member of Pro Football Hall of Fame
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Longtime FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck received news that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Buck got word at halftime of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday Night Football. Joe and Jack Buck become the first father and son to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The seven-time Emmy winner has been with FOX since 1994.
