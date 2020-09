Man Utd prospect James Garner joins Watford on loan Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Manchester United have allowed highly rated midfield prospect James Garner to join Watford on loan for the 2020-21 season. Garner, 19, is among United’s most promising young players and heads to Vicarage Road in search of greater exposure to first-team football. A technical midfielder who can play in deep-lying or advanced roles, Garner made his […] 👓 View full article

