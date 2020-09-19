Victoria Azarenka switches with ease from her impressive form Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Victoria Azarenka switched with ease from her impressive form on the hard court in the United States last week to clay in Rome sweeping past third seed Sofia Kenin 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the third round of the Italian Open on Thursday. The US Open runner-up followed on from her straight sets win over Venus Williams in the first... 👓 View full article

