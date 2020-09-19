Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victoria Azarenka switches with ease from her impressive form

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Victoria Azarenka switched with ease from her impressive form on the hard court in the United States last week to clay in Rome sweeping past third seed Sofia Kenin 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the third round of the Italian Open on Thursday. The US Open runner-up followed on from her straight sets win over Venus Williams in the first...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Azarenka shocks Kenin with double bagel in Rome

 Victoria Azarenka switched with ease from her impressive form on the hard court in the United States last week to clay in Rome sweeping past third seed Sofia...
News24

Azarenka shocks Kenin with double bagel in Rome

Azarenka shocks Kenin with double bagel in Rome Victoria Azarenka switched with ease from her impressive form on the hard court in the United States last week to clay in Rome sweeping past third seed Sofia...
WorldNews


Tweets about this