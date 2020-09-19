|
Victoria Azarenka switches with ease from her impressive form
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Victoria Azarenka switched with ease from her impressive form on the hard court in the United States last week to clay in Rome sweeping past third seed Sofia Kenin 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the third round of the Italian Open on Thursday. The US Open runner-up followed on from her straight sets win over Venus Williams in the first...
