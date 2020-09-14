US Open: Victoria Azarenka keen to keep fighting

Monday, 14 September 2020 () A rejuvenated Victoria Azarenka says she is going to keep pushing for Grand Slam titles after finishing runner-up at the US Open, fueled by a more relaxed outlook on life. The two-time Slam winner lost to Japan's Naomi Osaka in three sets at Flushing Meadows on Saturday in her first appearance in the final of a tennis major in...
Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York. It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts....