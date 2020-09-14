Global  
 

US Open: Victoria Azarenka keen to keep fighting

Mid-Day Monday, 14 September 2020
A rejuvenated Victoria Azarenka says she is going to keep pushing for Grand Slam titles after finishing runner-up at the US Open, fueled by a more relaxed outlook on life. The two-time Slam winner lost to Japan's Naomi Osaka in three sets at Flushing Meadows on Saturday in her first appearance in the final of a tennis major in...
Video Credit: Wochit Business
Williams Falls To Azarenka

Williams Falls To Azarenka 00:27

 Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York. It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts....

Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to claim her second US Open title

US Open: Victoria Azarenka masters Mertens to set up Serena Williams semifinal

 Two-time finalist Victoria Azarenka of Belarus stormed into her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2013 after a dominant performance against the No.16 seed Elise...
Mid-Day

Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria Azarenka

Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria Azarenka Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has entered the final of the ongoing US Open after coming from a set down to surprise rival Serena Williams and book a summit...
WorldNews

Serena falls to Azarenka in US Open semis

 Serena Williams was beaten 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the US Open by Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, denying her the chance of winning a record-equalling...
IndiaTimes


