Victoria Azarenka fumes over ridiculous conditions at Roland Garros Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka believes the biting cold and steady rain at Roland Garros could cause serious injury after being forced to "sit like a duck" in weather conditions she blasted as "ridiculous" in her French Open first round tie. The 31-year-old 10th seed eased past Danka Kovinic, the world number 74 from... 👓 View full article

