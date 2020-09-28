|
Victoria Azarenka fumes over ridiculous conditions at Roland Garros
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka believes the biting cold and steady rain at Roland Garros could cause serious injury after being forced to "sit like a duck" in weather conditions she blasted as "ridiculous" in her French Open first round tie. The 31-year-old 10th seed eased past Danka Kovinic, the world number 74 from...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this