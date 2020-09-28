Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victoria Azarenka fumes over ridiculous conditions at Roland Garros

Mid-Day Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka believes the biting cold and steady rain at Roland Garros could cause serious injury after being forced to "sit like a duck" in weather conditions she blasted as "ridiculous" in her French Open first round tie. The 31-year-old 10th seed eased past Danka Kovinic, the world number 74 from...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Williams Falls To Azarenka [Video]

Williams Falls To Azarenka

Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this