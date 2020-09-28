French Open: Rafael Nadal eyes record-equaling 20th Grand Slam to level with Roger Federer
Monday, 28 September 2020 () The ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal will aim to move level with Roger Federer’s tally of 20 titles when the French Open 2020, that is aired on the Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar, was underway in an unfamiliar setting on September 27th from 2.30 pm onwards. The Spaniard, who skipped the US Open is considered hot favourite...
Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at Roland-Garros having won 12 titles in the past 15 years. Victory in Paris would see him equal Roger Federer's...