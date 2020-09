French Open: Novak Djokovic says, I remain motivated Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Novak Djokovic's bid to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam titles twice got off to a straightforward start on Tuesday at Roland Garros as a 'double bounce' row prompted calls for video replays to be introduced in tennis. World No. 1 Djokovic, returning to Grand Slam action for the first time since... 👓 View full article