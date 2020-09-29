Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 French Open: What to Watch on Tuesday

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic starts his campaign for a second French Open title against Mikael Ymer, while Aryna Sabalenka tries to live up to her potential on the Grand Slam stage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Fired up for French Open

Fired up for French Open 02:53

 Daniel Altmaier reveals his preparation and mental strategies ahead of his first ever Grand Slam match at the French Open.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AMC to keep most theaters open [Video]

AMC to keep most theaters open

AMC Entertainment, the largest theater chain in the world, said on Tuesday most of its theaters in the United States and Europe would remain open, with several movie releases lined up for October and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published
French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation [Video]

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

French prosecutors say they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing involving a women's first-round doubles match at the French Open.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published
COVID-19: Paris to shut all bars as city's alert is raised to maximum [Video]

COVID-19: Paris to shut all bars as city's alert is raised to maximum

The French capital will close all bars completely from Tuesday as the French government raises the city's coronavirus alert to the maximum level.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Pliskova struggles to pass Sherif at French Open

Pliskova struggles to pass Sherif at French Open PARIS, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Czech Karolina Pliskova survived a first-round scare at the French Open on Tuesday as the second seed rallied to beat Egypt's...
WorldNews Also reported by •News24

French open: Karolina Pliskova battles into Rd Two, Kerber stunned

French open: Karolina Pliskova battles into Rd Two, Kerber stunned Karolina Pliskova overcame a spirited challenge from World No. 172 Mayar Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to play the main draw at a Grand Slam, to reach the...
Mid-Day

French Open: Novak Djokovic says, I remain motivated

 Novak Djokovic's bid to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam titles twice got off to a straightforward start on Tuesday at Roland...
Mid-Day Also reported by •News24

Tweets about this