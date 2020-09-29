2020 French Open: What to Watch on Tuesday
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 (
1 week ago) Novak Djokovic starts his campaign for a second French Open title against Mikael Ymer, while Aryna Sabalenka tries to live up to her potential on the Grand Slam stage.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
1 week ago
Daniel Altmaier reveals his preparation and mental strategies ahead of his first ever Grand Slam match at the French Open.
Fired up for French Open 02:53
