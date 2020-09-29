Global  
 

World No.1 Novak Djokovic seeks French Open redemption after New York fiasco

Zee News Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Djokovic had started as a heavy favourite to win the title at the US Open but was disqualified from his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta after inadvertently striking a line judge in the throat with a ball.  
