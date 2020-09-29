World No.1 Novak Djokovic seeks French Open redemption after New York fiasco
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () Djokovic had started as a heavy favourite to win the title at the US Open but was disqualified from his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta after inadvertently striking a line judge in the throat with a ball.
Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at Roland-Garros having won 12 titles in the past 15 years. Victory in Paris would see him equal Roger Federer's...
