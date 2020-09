Roger Federer croons Beatles classic for a commercial Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Swiss tennis great, Roger Federer has been mesmerising fans with his breathtaking shots since he turned professional in 1998. Now, the Swiss legend has left his fans speechless with a rendition of a Beatles' classic. Federer sang With A Little Help From My Friends as part of a commercial for a Swiss telecommunications provider... 👓 View full article

