Ed Woodward defends Manchester United’s transfer window as he responds to fan criticism over Jadon Sancho, Gareth Bale and other failures

talkSPORT Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ed Woodward has defended Manchester United’s lack of transfers this summer, as he addressed the criticism from fans ahead of their Premier League opener. The Red Devils get their 2020/21 season underway against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and the executive vice-chairman issued an update on United’s transfer plans ahead of the clash. The United Review is […]
 Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth says Manchester United do not want to pay £108m outright for Jadon Sancho and have always had that view throughout the transfer window.

