Ed Woodward defends Manchester United’s transfer window as he responds to fan criticism over Jadon Sancho, Gareth Bale and other failures
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Ed Woodward has defended Manchester United’s lack of transfers this summer, as he addressed the criticism from fans ahead of their Premier League opener. The Red Devils get their 2020/21 season underway against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and the executive vice-chairman issued an update on United’s transfer plans ahead of the clash. The United Review is […]
With both Manchester United and Manchester City returning from their gameweekone blanks, the focus is on the returning stars ahead of GW2. To help youdecide who is worth backing, the PA news agency has..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published