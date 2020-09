Le Mans 24 Hours: Nakajima, Buemi, Hartley secure hat-trick of wins for Toyota Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Toyota Gazoo Racing has completed a hat-trick of wins at the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours as Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley piloted the #8 to victory 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this