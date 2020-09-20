Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leeds United mull over move for Manchester United star Daniel James one and half years after failed Elland Road transfer

talkSPORT Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Leeds United could sign Manchester United winger Daniel James – a year and a half after they failed to land him. The Whites are still looking for Premier League additions, despite their exciting start to the campaign, and they are mulling over the possibility of moving for the 22-year-old. Manager Marcelo Bielsa has seen his […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: FPL gameweek 2 tips: Bosses face choice between United and City stars

FPL gameweek 2 tips: Bosses face choice between United and City stars 01:32

 With both Manchester United and Manchester City returning from their gameweekone blanks, the focus is on the returning stars ahead of GW2. To help youdecide who is worth backing, the PA news agency has developed a Transfer Scoremetric, with a player’s form accounting for 50 per cent of the rating...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc [Video]

New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc

Who killed Jimi Hendrix? In the exclusive REELZ interview, 50 years after the unsolved death — which still remains an open verdict, ruling out neither murder nor suicide — the 'Stone Free'..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:25Published
The moment man proposes to girlfriend with tattoo [Video]

The moment man proposes to girlfriend with tattoo

Tattoo-fan Bruno Neves, 33, proposed to his girlfriend with an inking which read "Will you marry me?", complete with 'Yes/No' tick boxes.Romantic Bruno popped the question to girlfriend Patricia..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate [Video]

Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate

Scientific American was founded in 1845 and is one of the oldest continuously published magazines in the country. Throughout its 175-year history, it has never endorsed a US presidential candidate...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this