Leeds United mull over move for Manchester United star Daniel James one and half years after failed Elland Road transfer
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Leeds United could sign Manchester United winger Daniel James – a year and a half after they failed to land him. The Whites are still looking for Premier League additions, despite their exciting start to the campaign, and they are mulling over the possibility of moving for the 22-year-old. Manager Marcelo Bielsa has seen his […]
