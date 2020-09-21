Transfer insider: Tottenham brand Dele Alli NOT FOR SALE, Manchester United ‘reluctant’ to pay for Alex Telles, Daniel James to Leeds Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is NOT FOR SALE this summer, talkSPORT understands. The England international has been linked with a stunning move away from Spurs after allegedly falling out of manager Jose Mourinho’s good books. Alli was substituted at half-time of Tottenham’s opening Premier League defeat to Everton, and didn’t even feature in the squads […] 👓 View full article

