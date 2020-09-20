Fernandinho to succeed David Silva as Manchester City captain Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Fernandinho will be Manchester City’s captain for the 2020-21 season, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed. David Silva took the armband after the departure of long-serving skipper Vincent Kompany last season before the Spain playmaker opted to call time on his decade-long stay at the Etihad Stadium. It means the responsibility will now be passed to Fernandinho, […] 👓 View full article

